Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have called it quits two weeks after running a New York City marathon as a couple. According to E! Online, The Bachelorette co-host and her fiancé are no longer together.

Clark, 37, popped the question to Adams, 31, during the show’s finale in December of 2020. “I'm going to choose you next week and next year. I'm going to choose you forever, because I love you. Marry me,” he told her. There were hints of trouble in paradise in September of 2021.

Michelle Young's new season of The Bachelorette will air Tuesdays on ABC.