PRPhotos.com

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be honored with the People’s Champion Award during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 7th.

E! News announced that the actor, philanthropist, and former WWE star will be recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry and his commitment in supporting families in need.

“During a period where there has been a lot of uncertainty, Johnson has displayed an uncanny ability to raise spirits and make people smile despite circumstances,” said NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming Executive Jen Neal.

In addition to his acting, Johnson serves as a National Celebrity Wish Ambassador for The Make-A-Wish Foundation and has been granting wishes with the organization for over 20 years.