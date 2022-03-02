WARNER BROS. PULL THE BATMAN FROM RUSSIA: In response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine at the hands of the Russian government, Warner Brothers Studios are halting the release of The Batman in Russia. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a WarnerMedia spokesperson said in a statement, “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

LARRY DAVID DOCUMENTARY SCRAPPED THE DAY BEFORE IT WAS SCHEUDLED TO PREMIERE: TV Line reports that HBO scrapped The Larry David Story the day before the documentary was expected to premiere. On Monday (February 28th), HBO posted on Twitter, “The Larry David Story is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.”

NEW GUEST HOSTS ANNOUNCED FOR THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW: According to Entertainment Tonight, new guest hosts for The Wendy Williams Show have been announced. Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Sherri Shepherd, Carson Kressley, and Vivica A. Fox are all slated to guest host throughout the month of March.

APPLE TV+ ORDERS METROPOLIS SERIES: TV Line reports that Apple TV+ has ordered the series Metropolis, based on the 1927 movie, from Sam Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot. The original film’s description reads, “Metropolis takes place in 2026, when the populace is divided between workers who must live in the dark underground and the rich who enjoy a futuristic city of splendor.”