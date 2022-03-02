Getty Images

MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY MAKES IT TO POLAND: Entertainment Tonight reports that Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy successfully evacuated Ukraine and made it to Poland. On Tuesday (March 1st) Chmerkovskiy posted to his Instagram stories, “I’m in Poland,” along with the Ukrainian and Polish flags, and a prayer emoji.

SEAN PENN WALKS MILES TO POLISH BORDER: On Monday (February 28th), Sean Penn posted a photo to Twitter and shared that he and two colleagues walked “miles” to the Polish border, leaving their car in Ukraine. “Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value,” he wrote.

SYDNEY SWEENEY’S RING SPARKS ENGAGEMENT RUMORS: According to TMZ, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney was spotted wearing a giant diamond ring in Los Angeles on Monday (February 28th). Fans are speculating that she is likely engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Jonathan Davino.

BRAUNWYN WINDHAM-BURKE SAYS SHE EXPERIENCED HOMOPHOBIA ON REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY: Page Six reports that Braunwyn Windham-Burke, the first openly gay star on the Real Housewives franchise, had to put up with homophobia from her Real Housewives of Orange County costars. “Making off-color jokes about me being intimate with a woman, that’s not OK. Those are microaggressions,” she said. Windham-Burke added, “After I came out, having to prove that I was gay, that should never have been tolerated. That is a microagression. That is homophobia … It’s insanely invalidating to hear people say, ‘Oh, she’s just lying. Oh, it’s not true.’”