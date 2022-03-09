PRPhotos.com

HBO FACES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT FOR SHARING SUBSCRIBER DATA: Variety reports that a class action lawsuit was filed against HBO on Tuesday (March 8th) for providing subscriber data to Facebook. The suit claims that HBO gives Facebook customer lists, providing Facebook with access to users’ viewing habits, which HBO customers did not consent to.

RENEE ZELLWEGER TO STAR IN AVENGER FIELD: According to Deadline, a new drama is in development at Peacock, starring Renee Zellweger. The WWII drama features a “clandestine all female US Airforce program called the WASPS to battle Hitler’s evil from home” and is based on a true story.

GAME OF THRONES CREATOR SAYS NO TO SPINOFFS: Variety reports that Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss says he will not be participating in any of the show’s spinoffs. “When I say 11 years, it was full on, all in, all day, every day for 11 years. It was the best decade of our lives. It still kind of feels a bit like a dream, but we got to a place where it was pretty clear to us that we had reached the end of what made sense for us to be involved with in that world that we lived. It just felt like, for us, it was time to move on and get excited and terrified about building something else — building lots of something elses,” he said.

FLORENCE PUGH IN TALKS TO JOIN DUNE: PART 2: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Florence Pugh is in talks to join Timothee Chalamet in the Dune sequel. If the deal goes through, Pugh would be cast in the role of Princess Irulan.