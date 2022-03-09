Getty Images

KELLY RIPA DRESSES UP AS LADY GAGA’S HOUSE OF GUCCI CHARACTER: In a People exclusive, Kelly Ripa performs her rendition of Patrizia Reggiani in a teaser for Live with Kelly and Ryan’s After Oscar Show. Ripa’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest, will be dressing up as Spider-Man. The After Oscar Show will air on March 28th.

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR POSTS TRIBUTE TO FREDDIE PRINZE JR. ON HIS BIRTHDAY: Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a special post for her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., to Instagram on Tuesday (March 8th). Along with a picture of the couple, she wrote, “Today is @realfreddieprinze birthday. Normally this is where I would make a joke. But it’s also #internationalwomensday and it completely makes sense that you share that day, as there is no man that is a bigger champion and friend to women than you. I couldn’t think of someone better to raise a daughter with or to teach a son, what it truly means to be a good man. Happy birthday FP.”

SAM HEUGHAN SPOTTED WITH MYSTERY WOMAN IN NYC: Page Six reports that Outlander star Sam Heughan was photographed kissing a mystery woman in New York City over the weekend. It seems the two weren’t afraid of showing a little PDA during their lunch date at Café Select in Soho.

COLTON UNDERWOOD SAYS HE AND HIS FIANCE, JORDAN C. BROWN, AREN’T SIGNING A PRENUP: According to Us Weekly, Coming Out Colton star Colton Underwood told Andy Cohen on Monday (March 7th) that he and his fiancé, Jordan C. Brown, will not be signing a prenuptial agreement. “We’ve already had this conversation. We’re in it for the long haul. I know you guys have opinions on prenups, but … we don’t want to put those vibes out there,” Underwood said.