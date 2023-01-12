CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘PAMELA: A LOVE STORY:’ People reports that on Tuesday (January 10th), Netflix dropped the trailer for their documentary about Pamela Anderson‘s life, titled Pamela: A Love Story. In the documentary, the Baywatch actress has “control of the narrative” in telling her story this time. The documentary focuses on how Anderson’s sex tape with Tommy Lee was made public without her consent in the 1990s and features confessional-style interviews as well as archival footage.

‘LUCKY HANK’ GETS PREMIERE DATE: According to Deadline, the series Lucky Hank, starring Bob Odenkirk, is set to appear on AMC and AMC+ on March 19th. In the show, the Breaking Bad star plays “an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis.”

WATCH THE NEW TRAILER FOR ‘ANT MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA:’ According to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday (January 9th), during the College Football Playoff National Championship. The movie, starring Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jonathan Majors, among others, is set to reach theaters on February 17th.

‘DUNGEONS & DRAGONS’ TV SHOW TO APPEAR ON PARAMOUNT+: Deadline reports that Paramount+ has ordered Dungeons & Dragons straight to series. The eight-episode series is based on Hasbro’s Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game. Central Intelligence director Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the script and is set to direct the first episode.