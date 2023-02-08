PRPhotos.com

BBC NEWS ISSUES APOLOGY FOR MIXING UP VIOLA DAVIS AND BEYONCE: On Sunday (February 5th), BBC News shared a photo of Viola Davis at this year’s Golden Globes during a story about Beyonce at this year’s GRAMMYs. The network shared an apology on Twitter Monday (February 6th). “We apologize for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a photograph of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes alongside a headline about Beyoncé at yesterday’s Grammys,” the tweet states. “This fell below the BBC’s usual standards.”

AUDRA MCDONALD AND MYLES FROST JOIN THE CAST OF AVA DUVERNAY’S ‘CASTE:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tony-award winners Audra McDonald and Myles Frost are the latest actors to join Ava DuVernay‘s film adaptation of Caste, based on the book by Isabel Wilkerson. They join King Richard actress Aunjanue Ellis, who is set to play the lead, as well as Niecy Nash, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Jon Bernthal.

ANTHONY HOPKINS AND GLEN POWELL TO STAR IN ‘LOCKED:’ Deadline reports that Anthony Hopkins and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell are both set to star in a remake of the Argentinian action thriller 4X4, titled Locked. David Yarovesky will be directing the film, which the outlet writes is “an intense, character-driven thriller about a thief who breaks into a luxury SUV, only to realize that he’s stumbled into a complex and deadly trap.”

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘THE RISE OF THE PINK LADIES:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the Grease spinoff series The Rise of the Pink Ladies on Tuesday (February 7th). The show is set four years before Grease and focuses on how the Pink Ladies group came to be. Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies premieres on Paramount+ on April 6th.