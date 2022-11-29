‘1923,’ Nancy Pelosi, Scarlett Johansson + More!

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ‘1923:’ On Sunday (November 27th), Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the Yellowstone prequel 1923. Watch Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford play Cara and Jacob Dutton during “the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west,” as described by the streaming platform.

HBO PICKS UP NANCY PELOSI DOCUMENTARY: Deadline reports that the documentary film about Nancy Pelosi made by her daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, is set to air on HBO December 13th. Pelosi in the House was shot over the course of three decades, leading up to the events that unfolded during the January 6th insurrection. This will be Alexandra’s 14th film for the network.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON TO STAR IN ‘JUST CAUSE’ SERIES FOR AMAZON: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson will play her first lead role on a TV show in Amazon Prime’s Just Cause. The series is based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach, which had been previously made into a film in 1995 and was one of Johansson’s first film roles. She starred as Sean Connery‘s character’s daughter.

TENOCH HUERTA SAYS ‘BULGE’ WAS NOT EDITED OUT OF ‘WAKANDA FOREVER:’ After someone noticed a discrepancy between Tenoch Huerta‘s “bulge” in the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the movie, Huerta cleared things up with Rolling Stone. “The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo in the right,” he said. “Without the bulge! That's original.” The actor continued, “No, I mean, I'm not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue.” Once again, he confirmed that his “bulge” was not edited out. “I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right,” he said.