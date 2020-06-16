2020 BET Award Nominations Are In

PRPhotos.com

Nominations for the 2020 BET Awards are in, with Drake leading the charge with six nominations. The virtual show will be held June 28th. Drake snagged Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Video of the Year for “No Guidance” with Chris Brown.

Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch got five nods each. Stallion’s five nods include Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year and Video of the Year, and Ricch’s are for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Viewer’s Choice categories as well as Best New Artist.

Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy also got a nom for her appearance on her famous mom's song “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album. The anthem, which also features WizKid and SAINt JHN, is nominated for the BET Her Award.

The BET Awards recognize achievements in music, TV, film and sports, across 21 categories. Stay tuned for more on this year’s Humanitarian and Lifetime Achievement honorees and the show’s talent and hosts.

Check out the BET Awards, celebrating the ceremony’s 20th anniversary and BET’s 40th anniversary, simulcast live at 8 pm EST across ViacomCBS networks, including BET and BET HER, and in its national broadcast premiere on CBS.

The show will be hosted by Insecure star and comedienne Amanda Seales.