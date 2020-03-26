2020 Tony Awards Postponed

PRPhotos.com

Another major entertainment event has been delayed due to coronavirus. The 2020 Tony Awards, scheduled to air Sunday, June 7 on CBS, will be postponed because of the pandemic. Nominations and host were to be announced April 28th. Last year, James Corden hosted.

A new date will be shared once Broadway reopens. When Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a ban on gatherings of 500 people or more on March 12th, all 41 Broadway theaters were forced to shut their doors. There is some hope that they will reopen on April 12, but as the pandemic continues to accelerate, that hope is fading.

Even if Broadway does reopen on April 12th, this pause will mark the longest hiatus in history for the Great White Way.

Several shows, including Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Hangmen have closed for good before opening. Three others—Lincoln Center Theater's Flying Over Sunset and Roundabout Theatre Company's Debra Messing-led Birthday Candles and Caroline, or Change—have been pushed to the fall.