2021 SAG Award Nominations: Surprises + Snubs

The pandemic award season of 2021 is on its way! On the heels of Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild has shared its roster of nominations. While “Minari” had a soft showing at the Globes, it surged back leading three SAG nominations alongside Netflix acting powerhouse “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

TV surprised as well with many of last year’s nominees taking time off during the pandemic, allowing “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Crown” to rule.

Chadwick Boseman made SAG history, receiving four posthumous nominations: Best Actor (“Ma Rainey”), Best Supporting Actor (“Da 5 Bloods”) and two additional nods as a member of both those ensembles.

Via the L.A. Times, the major snubs and surprises:

FILM

Snub: Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” (supporting female actor)

Surprise: Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy” (lead female actor)

Surprise: Lots of love for “Minari” (ensemble cast, lead male actor and supporting female actor)

Snub: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (lead male actor)

Surprise: Jared Leto, “The Little Things” (supporting male actor)

Snub: Bill Murray, “On the Rocks” (supporting male actor)

TV

Surprise: Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” (limited series female actor)

Surprise: Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit” (limited series male actor)

Surprise: Only 2 series, and one platform, represented in female actor drama

Snub: John Boyega / “Small Axe” (limited series male actor)

Snub: Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” (limited series female actor)

Snub: Maitreyei Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever” (comedy series female actor)

Snub: Everyone from “Hamilton” except Daveed Diggs (limited series/TV movie categories)

The winners will be announced April 4 during a “one-hour special that highlights and expands on the signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year,” to be simulcast on TNT and TBS.