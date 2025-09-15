2025 Emmy Awards Draw 7.4 Million Viewers, Best Since 2021

Getty Images

The 77th Emmy Awards on CBS attracted 7.4 million viewers Sunday night, marking an 8% jump from last year’s 6.9 million on ABC and the highest audience since 2021. This represents the most-watched ceremony since CBS last hosted in 2021, also with 7.4 million viewers. Nielsen data includes linear CBS viewers and Paramount+ live streams, with streaming viewership climbing 76% compared to 2021. The ceremony faced competition from NBC’s NFL game between the Falcons and Vikings. Host Nate Bargatze presided over awards that saw The Studio win outstanding comedy series, The Pitt take outstanding drama series, and Adolescence claim outstanding limited series. (Story URL)