50 Cent To Produce And Host True Crime Series For Fox Nation

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will host and executive produce a new true crime series for Fox Nation. The six-part program, titled 50 Ways To Catch A Killer, will debut on the Fox News streaming platform September 16th. According to Fox, the series takes viewers inside investigative units as they work to solve real-life murder cases, highlighting key breakthroughs that lead to suspects and justice. “We are thrilled to partner with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson to bring his distinctive voice and perspective,” said Jason Klarman, Fox News Media’s chief digital and marketing officer. Jackson added, “True crime is powerful because it’s real cases, real people, and real justice.” (Story URL)