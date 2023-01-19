Home » Entertainment » 911 Call From Jeremy Renner’s Snow Plow Accident Released

911 Call From Jeremy Renner’s Snow Plow Accident Released

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Jeremy Renner can be heard moaning in pain in the background of the 911 call his neighbor made after the Avengers star was “crushed” by a Snowcat. 

TMZ shared the audio Wednesday (January 18th), in which the caller can be heard saying, “Someone’s in front of my house, he got run over by a snowplow.  He’s been crushed.” 

The neighbor continued, “He got crushed up on his right side.  His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, they look like they might be crushed. He’s got a head wound as well.” 

The Hawkeye actor is currently back at home recovering, following the January 1st incident. 

Related Articles

Jeremy Renner Is Home From The Hospital Following Snowplow Accident
Channing Tatum Opens Up About His Divorce From Jenna Dewan
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Respond To Jeremy Clarkson’s Public Apology
Celebrity Gossip: Jeremy Strong, Pam Anderson, Tori Spelling + More!
Celebrity Gossip: Jeremy Renner, Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin + More!
Jeremy Renner’s Family Provides Health Update