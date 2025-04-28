‘A Minecraft Movie’ Sets Immersive Sing-Along & Meme-Along Block Party Screenings

On May 2nd, theaters across North America will host special “Block Party Edition” screenings of A Minecraft Movie, allowing audiences to sing, cheer, and meme along with their favorite moments from the movie. The film, currently the biggest box office hit of the year, has sparked a viral trend of moviegoers loudly expressing their excitement, even leading to some theaters issuing warnings against unruly behavior. Director Jess Hess embraced the energetic fan reactions, stating, “It’s funny because I think it’s just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn. Yeah, it’s hilarious. I’ve seen so many funny videos. It’s great, especially when people are climbing on their friends’ shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments.” Tickets are now on sale for the interactive “Block Party Edition” screenings. (Variety)