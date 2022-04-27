Home » Entertainment » A Psychologist Testifies That Amber Heard Shows Signs Of Personality Disorders

A Psychologist Testifies That Amber Heard Shows Signs Of Personality Disorders

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

A psychologist by the name of Dr. Shannon Curry, hired by Johnny Depp‘s legal team, testified in Depp’s defamation trial on Tuesday (April 26th), telling the court that she believed Amber Heard shows symptoms of borderline and histrionic personality disorders.

Dr. Curry said that she was asked to “provide a psychological evaluation of Ms. Heard” in October 2021, but that she was not asked to do the same for Depp.

Dr. Curry met with Heard “on two separate dates” for approximately 12 hours in total. She also reviewed “all the case documents” along with Heard’s medical records, audio and video recordings, and “multiple witness statements.”

“The results of Ms. Heard's evaluation supported two diagnoses: borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder,” Dr. Curry said.

Related Articles

Viola Davis Responds To Criticism For Her Portrayal Of Michelle Obama In The First Lady
Nene Leakes Accuses Bravo Of Editing A Scene To Look Like She Attacked Porsha Williams
Chris Rock’s Mother Says Will Smith ‘Slapped All Of Us’
Bill Murray Reportedly Got ‘Handsy’ With Women On The Set Of Being Mortal
Nicolas Cage And His Wife Are Expecting A Girl
Johnny Depp Thought Amber Heard Was Having An Affair With James Franco