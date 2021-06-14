‘A Quiet Place’ Roars Past ‘In the Heights’

PRPhotos.com

Paramount’s A Quiet Place II managed to beat Warner Bros’ highly anticipated debut of In the Heights, Jon M. Chu’s rendition of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical. This is A Quiet Place’s third week in the B.O.

Quiet snagged $11.7M, while In the Heights grabbed $11.4M.

An industry observer told Deadline: “Warner Bros. was everywhere with In the Heights. Everywhere I turned, on every network there was an ad.” And that’s not a ding to the Burbank, CA lot; it’s what a filmmaker wants, especially on a diversity project such as In the Heights with a fresh face cast: They want to know that the studio truly has their best intentions and their backs. Warner Bros. supported In the Heights this weekend, unfortunately, it was the audience who did not.

Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2 debuted with $10.4M.