A-Rod Shares Photos Of J.Lo In His Daughter’s Birthday Tribute

Alex Rodriguez celebrated his daughter Ella's thirteenth birthday with a video featuring his ex-fiancé, Jennifer Lopez.

The nearly two-minute tribute showed the former MLB star and his daughter throughout the years and also included a shot of J.Lo hugging Ella and a Polaroid of the singer sitting on her knees next to A-Rod’s daughter.

Rodriguez captioned the Twitter clip with, “13. Wow. That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it’s even more special than ever. I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!! Ella – everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny. I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much. Happy magical 13th birthday.”

The former Yankee shares his daughters Ella and Natasha with his ex-wife Cynthis Scurtis but shared a blended family with Lopez and her 13-year-old twins prior to their April 15th split.