Home » Entertainment » A-Rod Shares Photos Of J.Lo In His Daughter’s Birthday Tribute

A-Rod Shares Photos Of J.Lo In His Daughter’s Birthday Tribute

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Alex Rodriguez celebrated his daughter Ella's thirteenth birthday with a video featuring his ex-fiancé, Jennifer Lopez.

The nearly two-minute tribute showed the former MLB star and his daughter throughout the years and also included a shot of J.Lo hugging Ella and a Polaroid of the singer sitting on her knees next to A-Rod’s daughter.

Rodriguez captioned the Twitter clip with, “13. Wow. That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it’s even more special than ever. I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!! Ella – everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny. I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much. Happy magical 13th birthday.”

The former Yankee shares his daughters Ella and Natasha with his ex-wife Cynthis Scurtis but shared a blended family with Lopez and her 13-year-old twins prior to their April 15th split.

Related Articles

Irina Shayk Shares First Snap Of Daughter With Bradley Cooper
Scott Disick Is Jealous Of Travis Barker
Celebrities React To Guilty Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial
Kim Kardashian and Maluma Are Not Dating, as Others Try To Slip In Her DM’s
Justin Bieber Opens Up About The First Year Of Marriage
Will Smith Pulls Emancipation Out of Georgia Over Voting Law