Aaron Phypers Arrested On Outstanding Warrant After Court Hearing With Denise Richards

Aaron Phypers was arrested Friday afternoon outside a Los Angeles courthouse following a heated hearing with estranged wife Denise Richards. The 53-year-old was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, which is believed connected to Richards’ felony domestic violence allegations. Phypers posted $200,000 bond and was released from Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station around 9:15 p.m. local time. Richards holds a temporary restraining order against Phypers, obtained after he filed for divorce in July. Richards appeared in court seeking a permanent restraining order, claiming Phypers “almost killed” her “so many damn times” and caused “at least three concussions” during their seven-year marriage. She also accused him of violating the temporary order by leaking stolen texts and nude photos. Phypers denies all allegations. (Story URL)