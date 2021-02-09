Aaron Rodgers Is Engaged to Shailene Woodley: Report

PRPhotos.com

Rumors have been swirling that Shailene Woodley is the fiancé that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers referred to during a virtual appearance during the NFL Honors Broadcast over the weekend. Sources tell People: “They are very happy together. It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?”

“It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” he said, before revealing the big news: “I got engaged.”

Rodgers previously dated race car driver Danica Patrick. Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola.