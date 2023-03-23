Home » Entertainment » Aaron Sorkin Reveals He Had A Stroke Last November

Aaron Sorkin Reveals He Had A Stroke Last November

Aaron Sorkin revealed to the New York Times Wednesday (March 22nd) that he had a stroke last November while writing his new Broadway musical Camelot.

He said, “Mostly it was a loud wake-up call. I thought I was one of those people who could eat whatever he wanted, smoke as much as he wanted, and it’s not going to affect me. Boy, was I wrong.”

According to the outlet, the Newsroom writer still can’t taste food, slurred his words for around a month after the event and until recently couldn’t sign his own name.

He has since quit smoking cold-turkey.

