ABC Suspends Jimmy Kimmel Show After Station Owner Objects to Host’s Comments

Disney’s ABC has pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its schedule indefinitely following objections from Nexstar Media Group. Nexstar, which operates 32 ABC affiliate stations, announced Wednesday it would replace Kimmel’s show with alternative programming after the host made remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killing. Kirk was shot and killed September 10 at Utah Valley University during a debate. In Monday’s monologue, Kimmel said the “MAGA gang” was trying to score political points off Kirk’s murder. Nexstar stated it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk.” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr praised Nexstar’s decision on social media. The suspension affects major markets including New Orleans, Salt Lake City, and Nashville. ABC generated approximately $76.6 million in advertising from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2024. (Story URL)