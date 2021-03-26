ABC Wants $2M for Oscar Ad-Spots

PRPhotos.com

Audiences for awards show may be perpetually in decline, but execs at ABC are still betting big on ad spots. The network is asking for $2 million per 30-second spot for the April 25 broadcast of the 93rd annual Academy Awards, according to Variety.

Insiders say they’re not getting much resistance. Last year, the show generated nearly $129.2 million in advertising, according to Kantar, a tracker of ad spending. In 2019, it was $114.2 million. Most ads ran for $1.8M-$2M.

“They are trying their best to provide the most robust opportunity for their sponsors, given what they are dealing with,” says Jenna Fidellow, senior vice president of branded partnerships for Havas Media, in an interview. “This is launching in a time when March Madness will be over. It feels like a new window during these unprecedented times to give the show an opportunity, to maybe show up a little differently.”

CBS’ recent Grammys grabbed 8.8 million viewers, down 53% from the 18.7 million who tuned in in 2020. NBC’s Golden Globes snagged 6.9 million, down 63% year-over-year.

Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, Minari and Promising Young Woman, which are all up for Best Picture. Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), Chadwick Boseman, as well as Viola Davis are up for big awards.