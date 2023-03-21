Adam Sandler, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval + More!

PRPhotos.com

ADAM SANDLER RECEIVES THE MARK TWAIN PRIZE FOR AMERICAN HUMOR: Today reports that Adam Sandler was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor over the weekend. Drew Barrymore, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, and Luis Guzmán all took the stage at Washington’s Kennedy Center to honor the Happy Gilmore actor. Sandler thanked his parents and siblings for “that weird irrational confidence thing that I guess I still have.” The event is set to be broadcast on CNN Sunday (March 26th).

ARIANA MADIX TELLS TOM SANDOVAL ‘TO DIE’ IN ‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ MIDSEASON TEASER: According to Variety, Bravo released a midseason teaser on Monday (March 20th) for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. The preview provides a glimpse at the fallout surrounding Scandoval, which the show resumed filming in order to capture. In the teaser, Tom Sandoval tells Ariana Madix, his former girlfriend of nearly a decade, whom he cheated on with costar Raquel Leviss: “I wish we both would have tried harder.” Later, he opens a cabinet and asks her, “You want anything?” Madix replies, “For you to die.”

‘SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS’ DIRECTOR IS ‘DEFINITELY DONE WITH SUPERHEROES’ FOLLOWING THE FILM’S NEGATIVE REVIEWS: Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg took to Twitter Monday (March 20th) to address critics’ response to the new movie. “On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film … I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it’s a good film. Oh well,” he wrote. “As I’ve been saying for a while now I’m very eager to go back to horror (as well as trying some new things). After six years of Shazam I’m definitely done with superheroes for now.”

CHRISTINA RICCI SAYS SHE WAS ONCE THREATENED WITH A LAWSUIT FOR REFUSING TO DO A SEX SCENE: On a recent episode of The View, Christina Ricci revealed that, “Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do this sex scene in a certain way,” she said. This came in response to a question about how Hollywood has changed for younger women. “Us older ladies talk about it all the time. It’s amazing to see that they don’t necessarily have to go through the things we had to go through. They’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to do this sex scene,’ ‘I’m not going to be naked.’ They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do.”

JULIANNE HOUGH TO CO-HOST ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS:’ According to Variety, Dancing with the Stars alum Julianna Hough will be returning to the show to co-host the 32nd season alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. This comes after Tyra Banks announced she would not be returning next season. “It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Hough said in a statement.