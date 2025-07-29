Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Sets Record as Biggest Netflix U.S. Film Opening

Getty Images

Happy Gilmore 2 made a strong debut on Netflix, garnering 46.7 million views in its first three days, making it the biggest U.S. opening weekend ever for a Netflix film. The sequel, released July 25th, topped the list of the streaming platform’s English-language movies. This success also boosted interest in the original Happy Gilmore, which secured the third spot on the global top 10 list with 11.4 million views. The sequel, arriving nearly 30 years after the original, features Adam Sandler reprising his role as Happy Gilmore, alongside cavalcade of celebrity cameos. The long-awaited film has received mostly positive feedback, solidifying Sandler’s status as a comedy icon. (Variety)