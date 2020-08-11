‘AGT’ Team Sends Love to Simon Cowell After He Broke Back on Banned Bike

PRPhotos.com

America’s Got Talent wants its boss back. After Simon Cowell broke his back and underwent surgery over the weekend following a horrific e-bike accident at his home in Malibu, fellow judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel wished him the best.

The season’s live episodes begin on NBC today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday), and he will be MIA as recovers.

“I'm next to Simon's trailer… I just wanted to say I miss you Simon and get well soon!” Klum said on her Instagram Story. “It's very sad.”

“Wishing you a speedy recovery @simoncowell,” the supermodel wrote along with a photo of herself and her two fellow judges sitting outdoors in masks for a socially distant shoot. A spot was left open in the middle for the recovering Cowell.

Vergara shared the same shot and captioned it: “We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!”

Cowell is healing and sent out a “massive thank you” to the docs who are helping him heal.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that the e-bike he was testing when he broke his back has been banned from the open road in the U.K. because of its speed. The bike costs $20K and has billed itself as “the world’s most powerful” bike.