Al Pacino, Jamie Foxx, Emily Ratajkowski + More!

AL PACINO’S GIRLFRIEND NOOR ALFALLAH FILES FOR PRIMARY CUSTODY OF THEIR THREE-MONTH-OLD BABY: Entertainment Tonight reports that Noor Alfallah filed for primary custody of the baby boy she welcomed with Al Pacino in June. Court documents state that she requested Pacino have “reasonable visitation” and “reasonable right of parenting time to the party without physical custody,” meaning three-month-old Roman will live with her but Pacino will still be in the child’s life. Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, told the outlet, “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman. They are together.”

JAMIE FOXX HONORS HIS LATE SISTER DEONDRA DIXON: Jamie Foxx took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 6th) to honor his late sister, DeOndra Dixon, on what would have been her 39th birthday. Alongside a photo of the pair smiling together, the Ray actor wrote, “Miss u … I wish you were here I know you’re in heaven, cracking everybody up with your jokes.” According to E! News, DeOndra was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011 and passed away in 2020 at the age of 36. Foxx wrote at the time that he was “shattered into a million pieces” by her death.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SAYS GETTING DIVORCED IS ‘REALLY BRAVE:’ Emily Ratajkowski is sharing her thoughts on getting divorced at a young age. The Gone Girl actress filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September of 2022, when she was 31 years old. “I think there's a lot of taboo around divorce and a lot of shame. I think that isn't helpful, particularly for young women who are trying to get out of bad relationships,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the Victoria's Secret World Tour fashion show in New York City Wednesday (September 6th). “I want to spread a little positivity and I think that divorce, deciding to leave a relationship despite the financial hardship, despite what it's going to mean for your kids, everything, is really brave. I want women to feel better about it.”

CHRISTINE BAUMGARTNER IS ORDERED TO PAY MORE THAN $14,000 FOR KEVIN COSTNER’S LEGAL FEES: On Wednesday (September 6th), Kevin Costner‘s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, was ordered to pay $14,237.50 of the Yellowstone actor’s legal fees. This marks another win for Costner, after he won a child support battle last week, having to pay Baumgartner $63,209 each month—almost $100,000 less than she requested.