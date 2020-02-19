Al Pacino’s Ex Says She Dumped Him for Being Old & Stingy

PRPhotos.com

Al Pacino, 79, and Israeli actress Meital Dohan, 40, dated for two years, but they split over their 39-year age gap and his love of thrift.

She told Israeli magazine La’Isha: “I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.”

Dohan added: “How can I say politely that he didn’t like to spend money? … He only bought me flowers.”

She continued: “I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy. It’s an honor for me. I’m glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends.”

Pacino shares a 30-year-old daughter with his former acting coach Jan Tarrant and 18-year-old twins with National Lampoon’s Vacation star Beverly D’Angelo; he also dated Diane Keaton, Penelope Ann Miller, Kathleen Quinlan and many others.