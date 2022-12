PRPhotos.com

Al Roker is home from the hospital.

The Today Show personality wrote on Instagram Thursday (December 8th), “Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.

Roker has made multiple trips to the hospital in the past month and missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years because he was seeking treatment for blood clots in his legs and lungs.