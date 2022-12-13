Al Roker Provides Health Update On The ‘Today’ Show

PRPhotos.com

Al Roker appeared on Monday’s (December 12th) episode of the Today show and provided an update on his condition. The beloved weathercaster returned home from the hospital last week after being treated for a blood clot in his leg that traveled to his lungs.

Roker told his coworkers via Zoom, “It's good to be home. It's good to see your faces,” adding that his recent health struggles have been a “tough slog,” and that he spent four weeks in the hospital.

“Listen, it's been a tough slog. I'm not going to deny this. It's been the hardest one yet. You know, I've had my share of surgeries. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person,” he said.

As for when he’ll return to the morning show, he commented, “You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you're in the hospital. I was in the hospital for four weeks. It's just a certain amount of weakness. I'm doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I've got to just get my strength back.”