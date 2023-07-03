Alan Arkin, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe + More!

Getty Images

ALAN ARKIN DIES AT 89: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alan Arkin, the actor who won an Oscar for his role in Little Miss Sunshine, has died at the age of 89. His three sons announced the news in a joint statement. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” they wrote. “A loving husband, father, grand and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.” Arkin received Academy Award nominations for his roles in The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, and Argo as well. His Little Miss Sunshine costars paid tribute to him following the news of his death. “When I first met Alan, he gave me a business card,” Steve Carell told People. “It said ‘Alan Arkin: Actor Director, Musician. Can drive stick shift. Owns own tux.’ He was my idol, my friend, and I loved him.” Abigail Breslin told People in a statement, “Alan Arkin was one of the most kindest, gentlest and hilarious actors I ever worked with. We may not have been related in real life but he will always be Grandpa in my heart, I send my deepest sympathies this his wife Suzanne and his family.”

HUGH JACKMAN HINTS AT ‘GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF’ APPEARANCE: Hugh Jackman posted an Instagram carousel over the weekend that got fans thinking he might appear on an episode of The Great British Bake Off. “The week that was,” he captioned the collection of photos. One photo looked like the set of the hit reality show, provoking his followers to ask if he will be featured in a future episode.

RUSSELL CROWE SAYS HE SHOULD BE ‘F—KING PAID’ FOR THE NUMBER OF QUESTIONS HE’S BEEN ASKED ABOUT ‘GLADIATOR 2:’ Russell Crowe is tired of people asking him about Gladiator 2. “They should be f—king paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in,” the Beautiful Mind actor said at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. “It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life.” That being said, Crowe added that he expects the film to be good. “I don’t know anything about the cast, I don’t know anything about the plot. I am dead! But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can’t think of this movie being anything other than spectacular,” he said.

BOWEN YANG IS TAKING A BREAK FROM HIS PODCAST DUE TO ‘BAD BOUTS OF DEPERSONALIZATION:’ Bowen Yang is momentarily stepping away from his Las Culturistas podcast due to struggles with depersonalization, which Mayo Clinic defines as a psychological condition in which a person has out-of-body experiences and questions the reality of their surroundings. “Taking a very short break from Las Culturistas. Bad bouts of depersonalization are f—ing me up bad, but I am doing my best to get better! Please take care, be soon,” the Saturday Night Live star wrote on his Instagram stories.