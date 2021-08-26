Home » Entertainment » Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Opens Up About Her Mom’s Drug Use

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Opens Up About Her Mom’s Drug Use

Honey Boo Boo star Alana Thompson recently opened up to Teen Vogue about how she dealt with her mother’s drug problems.

Thompson, who will turn 16 on Saturday (Aug. 28th), told the outlet that she’s happy with how she handled herself following “Mama” June Shannon’s 2019 drug possession charges.

The teen revealed, “When my mama got real bad with her drug use, I didn't know where I was going to end up. I'm proud of myself for how far I've come.”

She’s now living with her 21-year-old sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon who she says, “stepped up when I had nobody.” Thompson said, “But I know it's stressful on her, because she has another person to take care of.”

