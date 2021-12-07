Home » Entertainment » Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Delete Twitter Accounts

Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Delete Twitter Accounts

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin deleted their Twitter accounts days after Rust actor’s ABC News interview. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to spot that Alec’s main account, @alecbaldwin, was deleted by late Sunday (Dec. 5th).

His Baldwin foundation account, @ABFalecbaldwin, and his wife’s account, @HilariaBaldwin, had been removed by Monday (Dec. 6th).

Alec told George Stephanopoulos Thursday (Dec. end) he “had no idea” how a live bullet fired while filming Rust and denied pulling the trigger on a gun that was supposed to have been a prop. Baldwin recounted the day and believes it’s “highly unlikely” he will face criminal charges over firing the shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21st.

Related Articles

Jussie Smollett Testifies That He Did Drugs And Made Out With Alleged Attacker
D.A. Weighs in on Charges Against Alec Baldwin, Wife Hilaria Defends Him
Celebrity Gossip: Brad Pitt, Tori Spelling, John Mulaney and More!
Industry News: James Gunn, Tiger King, Antony Sher and More!
Alec Baldwin Not Worried About Charges In ‘Rust’ Shooting
Alec Baldwin Says He Didn’t Pull The Trigger On The Gun That Killed Halyna Hutchins