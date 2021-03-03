Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Release (Some) Info on New Baby, Shut Down Speculation

PRPhotos.com

Fans were taken by surprise Monday when Alec and Hilaria Baldwin shared the news that they had welcomed their sixth child together. (It’s Alec’s seventh; he shares Ireland Baldwin, 25, with Kim Basinger).

It came just five months after they welcomed Eduardo. On Tuesday, Hilaria posted a shot of their daughter, writing: “We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

The short window between the babies prompted speculation, with most observers agreeing that their daughter must have been welcomed via surrogacy or adoption. But Alec, 62, didn’t appreciate the tone of some of the comments. “You should shut the f–k up and mind your own business,” he responded when a fan asked, “Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that.”

Page Six points to “evidence” that Lucia was welcomed via surrogate, noting that she follows a surrogacy agency with offices in NYC. The company, Alcea Surrogacy, congratulated one of their “IPs,” ie intended parents, on the birth of their daughter, just days before the Baldwins shared the pics.

Hilaria suffered two miscarriages in 2019, and was open about her grief before welcoming Eduardo.