Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Fifth Child

PRPhotos.com
Hilaria Baldwin is a mother of five, she revealed on IG. “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier 🌟. Stay tuned for a name🤍,” Hilaria, 36, captioned the post.

Hilaria and Alec‘s new son joins big brothers Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4 on Saturday, and Rafael Thomas, 5, plus big sisters Carmen Gabriela, 7, and 24-year-old Ireland, Alec's daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria has been open with her pregnancy journey after suffering two miscarriages.

