Alec Baldwin Argues That Civil Lawsuit Regarding Fatal Rust Shooting Should Be Dismissed

Alec Baldwin and other producers of Rust filed a motion on Monday (January 24th) to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought forth by the movie’s script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Mitchell was standing just a few feet away from Baldwin when he fired the gun that killed the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins. Mitchell was also the first to call 911.

In November 2021, Mitchell filed the lawsuit for “assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and deliberate infliction of harm.”

Baldwin and other producers believe her case should be thrown out. “It is completely illogical for Plaintiff to contend defendant Mr. Baldwin received a prop gun that everyone including Plaintiff and defendant Mr. Baldwin expected to be ‘cold,’ while at the same time stating that Mr. Baldwin’s conduct was intentional in accidentally firing a live round,” the objection filed on Monday (January 24th) reads.

Baldwin also claimed that Mitchell had “no apparent physical injury” and “raced to the courthouse in California, without providing the notice in New Mexico required for a worker’s compensation claim, apparently to get her claim in front of any potential claims by the two individuals who were hit by the live round.”