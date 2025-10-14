Alec Baldwin Hits Tree After Avoiding Garbage Truck In East Hampton

Getty Images

Alec Baldwin crashed his SUV into a tree Monday morning in East Hampton after swerving to avoid a garbage truck, authorities confirm. Baldwin and his brother Stephen were uninjured in the accident. The actor explained the incident on Instagram, saying “a garbage truck the size of a whale cut him off on the road.” Baldwin stated, “To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big, fat tree. And crushed my car — my wife’s car.” The front of the vehicle sustained damage. Baldwin thanked East Hampton Police Department and Officer Gerken for assistance and confirmed he filed a police report. He described his wife’s car as “pretty smashed up” from hitting the “big fat tree.” (Story URL)