Alec Baldwin Insists He Didn’t Pull The Trigger During Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

Following the FBI report that was released earlier this week, Alec Baldwin once again denied pulling the trigger on the gun that led to the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On Tuesday’s (August 16th) episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, the 30 Rock star claimed the gun fired due to him “fanning” it.

“In old Western movies, you would see someone fan the hammer of the gun,” Baldwin explained. “If you pull the hammer back and you don’t lock the hammer … it would fire the bullet without you pulling the trigger.”

Baldwin went on to say that what’s important is finding out how live ammunition made it to the set. “The only question here is who put a live round in the gun,” he said.

“I'm not the victim here. Things, for me, are gonna get better. Things, for me, are gonna get cleared up. I'm a thousand percent confident about that … The real tragedy here is what happened to this woman,” Baldwin added.