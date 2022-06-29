Alec Baldwin Is Dragged On Twitter For Interviewing Woody Allen

People had no reservations when it came to tearing Alec Baldwin apart after the 30 Rock actor announced he would be interviewing alleged abuser Woody Allen on Tuesday (June 28th). Twitter users came out en masse to criticize the actor, bringing the fatal Rust shooting into the picture.

“Like Baldwin’s career isn’t already hanging by a thread. What a dumb way to completely destroy it,” on person tweeted.

Journalist Emily Miller wrote, “Alec Baldwin, who shot and killed his employee 8 month ago, is live on instagram now with Woody Allen who is married to his daughter.”

Another Twitter user joked, “Alec Baldwin announces an interview with Woody Allen. Topics to include the murdering of innocent people and child molestation.”