Alec Baldwin Not Worried About Charges In ‘Rust’ Shooting

Getty Images

Alec Baldwin opened up to George Stephanopoulos about the shooting death of Halnya Hutchins Thursday (Dec. 2nd) night.

The actor, who claims he never pulled the trigger on the gun that accidentally shot Rust’s director of photography, says the incident took place during a “marking” rehearsal on the set on October 21st.

With Hutchins directing Baldwin where and how to stand, he asked if she wanted to see him cock the gun. According to Baldwin, she said yes, and he did as he was told while aiming the gun right below her armpit.

He told the ABC host, “And I cocked the gun and go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? And I let go of the hammer on the gun, and the gun goes off.”

The 30 Rock alum says he doesn’t worry that he will be criminally charged in the shooting, adding, “I have been told by people who are in the know, in terms of even inside the state, that it’s highly unlikely that I would be charged with anything criminally.”

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has not ruled out criminal charges as the investigation continues.