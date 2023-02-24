Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting Case

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charges brought against him by New Mexico prosecutors regarding the fatal Rust shooting, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. As a result, he will no longer be appearing in court on Friday (February 24th).

A judge declared on Thursday (February 23rd) that the 30 Rock actor is to have limited contact with potential witnesses as Rust plans to resume filming. He is also prohibited from consuming alcohol and possessing weapons, including firearms.

District Judge Mary Marlowe said in a statement, “Defendant is permitted to have contact with potential witnesses only … in connection with completing the ‘Rust’ movie and other related and unrelated business matters; provided, however, that defendant is not permitted to discuss the accident at issue.”

A preliminary hearing is expected within a few months.