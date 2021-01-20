Alec Baldwin Quits Twitter (For Now)

PRPhotos.com

Alec Baldwin is taking a break from Twitter, following a major uproar over his wife Hilaria Baldwin‘s alleged attempt to fake her Spanish heritage.

During the scandal, as he defended her, she copped to being a “white girl” names Hillary from Boston. She has also defended her connection to Spain—she visited the country as a child—but said she never read articles about herself, and so couldn’t correct the many claims that she was born on the island of Mallorca.

He tweeted: “Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party. Goodbye for now.”