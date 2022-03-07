Alec Baldwin Says Those With ‘Deep Pocket[s]’ Are Being Targeted In Rust Lawsuits

Getty Images

At the Boulder International Film Festival on Saturday (March 5th), Alec Baldwin commented on the lawsuits filed regarding the fatal Rust shooting, saying that “deep-pocket litigants” are being targeted.

"What you have is a certain group of people, litigants and whatever, on whatever side, who their attitude is, 'well the people who likely seem negligent have no money and the people who have money are not negligent,'" he said.

Baldwin did not specify any lawsuit in particular, though he and other members of production are facing at least three lawsuits—one from the family of Halyna Hutchins and two from crew members.

Baldwin also commented on gun safety on Saturday (March 5th), saying, "All my career, without incident, I've relied on the safety experts there to declare the gun safe and never had a problem, and this happened … You're not allowed as an actor to declare the weapon … I mean, the joke is, you don't want the actors doing the safety check. They can't even make coffee, they're so stupid.”