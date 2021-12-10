Alec Baldwin Shares Letter From ‘Rust’ Crew

Getty Images

Alec Baldwin shared a note signed by 25 crew members from Rust who “believe the public narrative surrounding our workplace tragedy to be inadequate and wish to express a more accurate account of our experience.”

The letter, posted to Instagram on Thursday (Dec. 9th), read in part, “Unfortunately, in the film industry, it is common to work on unprofessional or hectic productions to gain experience and credits. Many of us have worked on those types of productions. Rust was not one of them. Rust was professional. We do acknowledge that no set is perfect, and like any production, Rust had areas of brilliance and areas that were more challenging.

“While we stand firmly with our unions and strongly support the fight for better working conditions across our industry, we do not feel that this set was a representation of the kind of conditions our unions are fighting against.”

Deadline reports that the public letter was spearheaded by Rust costume designer Terese Magpile Davis and that it was likely sent to IATSE and the New Mexico Film Commission.