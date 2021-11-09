Home » Entertainment » Alec Baldwin Speaks On Gun Safety

Alec Baldwin Speaks On Gun Safety

Getty Images
Alec Baldwin is opening up about gun safety on film and TV sets. Baldwin fired a gun that had been cleared for safety on the set of Rust last month, taking the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

On Monday, he shared on social media: "Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety."

He did not specify whether Rust had that precaution in place. The production has been criticized as lax, with reports of crew members boycotting the set over safety issues, and of more than one gunfire accident on-set. 

An investigation into who was at fault is ongoing and police have not ruled out filing charges.

