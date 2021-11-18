Alec Baldwin Suid By A Second ‘Rust’ Crew Member

Getty Images

A second lawsuit has been filed against Alec Baldwin in the wake of the fatal Rust shooting of Halyna Hutchinson on October 21st.

According to a complaint filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell against the actor, producers, armorer and first AD, “Alec Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of the firearm. Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian Roulette with a loaded gun without checking it and without having the armorer do so.”

Mitchell, who filed on claims of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, was the one who called 911 on the day of the shooting. She is represented by Gloria Allred.