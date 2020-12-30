Alec Baldwin Tells Critic To Go ‘F***’ Themself as Celebs Pile On

PRPhotos.com

Alec Baldwin is lashing out at critics online as celebrities and social media followers pile on amid his wife Hilaria Baldwin‘s alleged faking of her Spanish heritage for years.

Kathy Griffin joked, “If we can decide to be the ethnicity of where our parents took us on summer vacations, then I have a Saugatuckian accent as a descendant of a long line of Michiganders” — in reference to Hilaria’s admission that she was born in Boston but “spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain, my family … is over there in Spain now, I’m here.”

On her bio, Hilaria stated that she was born in Spain, but since she admitted that she’s pretty much a white girl from Boston named Hillary, that detail was tweaked.

Then, taking aim at a resurfaced clip showing Hilaria, 36, claiming to not know the English word for cucumber, Kathy joked, “How would I possibly know the English word for cucumber??? #hilariabaldwin.”

Kim and Kyle Richards of RHOBH fame commented on a meme featuring Kim poking fun at her with crying emojis. Comedian Michelle Collins tweeted: “I don’t think two people have ever deserved each other more than Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. I’m sorry… IIIhhhlahhría Baldwin … Anyone who is on Hilaria’s side exists on a different spiritual plane than me.”

ALEC

Meanwhile, Alec is doubling down. He posted a Mark Twain quote about lying: “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”

Followers argued with him. One person wrote, “Just please stop insulting people who can see clear facts,” but Alec replied, “She was born in Boston but grew up in Spain. You got it?”

Another social media user wrote, “Like your wife being Spanish when she lived In Massachusetts her entire life. I take it her accent is fake as well ? FRAUDS !”

The 30 Rock star subsequently fired back, “Go f—k yourself.”