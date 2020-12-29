Alec, Ireland, Amy Schumer Weigh In Amid Hilaria Baldwin Fake Accent Backlash

PRPhotos.com

So much social media drama for Hilaria Baldwin over the Christmas holidays. First, she and comedian Amy Schumer had it out with each other over what Hilaria saw as unkind body-shaming, then they made up, then the video that Hilaria deployed to speak out against Amy in got dragged for, critics say, demonstrating that she has been faking a Spanish accent for years.

Several people dug into her past and alleged that she fabricated Spanish roots, while actually being born in Boston. Others pointed out that her accent comes and goes. Still other sleuths found that her grandfather, David L. Thomas Sr., was from Vermont, and that his family’s presence there pre-dated the American Revolution.

Hilaria saw the back-and-forth and confirmed that she was born in Boston—which conflicts with what she’s said in the past, and what was listed on her Creative Artists Agency profile, which says she was born in Mallorca, Spain.

ALEC

Her husband Alec also took note, and posted on social media Sunday and Monday about it. “You have to consider the source,” he alleged. “We live in a world now where we're hidden behind the anonymity of social media, people feel that they can say anything.”

He added: “Build someone up. Put their insecurities to sleep. Remind them they're worthy. Tell them they're incredible. Be a light in a too often dim world.”

Unfortunately for Alec and Hilaria, the sleuths kept digging and eventually found a clip from 2013 of Alec impersonating Hilaria’s accent. In a chat with David Letterman, he said: “My wife is from Spain … I don’t mean to be racist when I put that accent on, by the way,” after mimicking the way Hilaria speaks.

IRELAND

Hilaria’s stepdaughter Ireland, Alec’s daughter with Kim Basinger, also defended her. “It’s so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective and dig that deep into someone’s life that they don’t know anything about, don’t know how they were raised, don’t know who they were raised by,” Ireland said. “… And the last thing we really need to do is start s— and gossip about something just so, so stupid.”

“… She could be a malicious, terrible, horrible human who tears people down — but she isn't,” she added. “Hilaria is a wonderful mother who takes great care of her kids and she takes great care of my dad and that’s all that really matters to me.”

AMY

In a since-deleted post, Amy seemed to poke fun at Hilaria. She posted a shot of herself in a large hat and sunglasses alongside the caption, “I get it. I went to Spain a couple times and loved it too.” She also added a cucumber emoji, a reference to the time Hilaria allegedly forgot the English word for cucumber on The Today Show.