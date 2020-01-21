Alex Borstein Is Not Here for Vegan Awards Shows (Joaquin Phoenix Is)

PRPhotos.com

Veganism is trending in Hollywood. On Sunday, the SAG Awards served a vegan menu, following in the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards shows’ steps. Some members of Hollywood are all for it. Joaquin Phoenix has praised the organizations for connecting climate change and animal agriculture.

While accepting a Best Actor award for his role in Joker at the Critics’ Choice Awards, he said: “First, I’d like to thank the awards for going plant-based and trying to offset our carbon footprint. It’s a really amazing message,” before going on to thank his mother for his success.

But Alex Borstein is more of a carnivore at heart. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star hit up Instagram to vent Sunday. She shared a shot of a plate filled with lettuce, rice and carrots. She wrote: “In the words of John Merrick ‘I am not a rabbit!'”, quoting Merrick, who is also known as Elephant Man.

One of her Instagram followers commented, “Hope that’s the app. I’d stick with the rye whiskey.” Another added: “I get the whole plant-based, healthy diet thing but give people a choice to eat crap.”

Later, after celebrating the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, she returned home and deep-fried some quasadillas, she shared on social.